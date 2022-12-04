Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $550.44

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.44 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 532.67 ($6.37). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.41), with a volume of 33,815 shares traded.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 550.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,977.78.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fuller, Smith & Turner

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £47,985 ($57,405.19). In other news, insider Richard Fuller bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £47,985 ($57,405.19). Also, insider Michael J. Turner bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($23,687.04). Insiders acquired 16,900 shares of company stock worth $7,684,500 over the last 90 days.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

