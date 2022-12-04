Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $550.44

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.44 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 532.67 ($6.37). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.41), with a volume of 33,815 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 550.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,977.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
