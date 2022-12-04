Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Amundi raised its position in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 5,150,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.23. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

