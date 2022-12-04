FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FREYR Battery Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. Cowen started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.