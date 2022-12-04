FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
FREY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
