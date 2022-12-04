Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,500 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Further Reading
