Frax Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Frax has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $3.50 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,227,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

