Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

