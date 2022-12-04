Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 5.73. 38,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.06. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.77.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

