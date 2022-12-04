Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 3,303,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

FGSGF opened at $2.68 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.