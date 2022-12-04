Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.