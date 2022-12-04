First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of First United by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

FUNC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 9,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

