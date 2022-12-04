First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,470.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $27.47 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

