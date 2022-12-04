First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

