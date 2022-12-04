Financial Analysis: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) versus MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Porch Group and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 MongoDB 0 3 17 0 2.85

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 430.88%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $324.63, suggesting a potential upside of 102.68%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than MongoDB.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $192.43 million 1.19 -$106.61 million ($1.46) -1.56 MongoDB $873.78 million 12.60 -$306.87 million ($5.36) -29.88

This table compares Porch Group and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Porch Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -54.23% -56.54% -9.88% MongoDB -33.43% -52.05% -14.35%

Summary

MongoDB beats Porch Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

