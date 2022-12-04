Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,834,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 1,708,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.8 days.

Shares of FLMMF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828. Filo Mining has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMMF. TD Securities began coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

