Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,571.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $685,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

