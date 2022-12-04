FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,386,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.0 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
FBBPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.
About FIBRA Prologis
