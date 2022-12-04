FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,652,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,386,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

FBBPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

