Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 822,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.41. 252,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

