Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

EXPD opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

