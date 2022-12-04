Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in November

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Exor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EXXRF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. Exor has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Exor in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

