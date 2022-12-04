Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.7 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF remained flat at $35.67 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

