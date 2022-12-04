Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.93) to €18.30 ($18.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($24.02) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

RXEEY stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

