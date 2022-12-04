EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($201.03) to €185.00 ($190.72) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($148.45) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($201.03) to €185.00 ($190.72) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

ESLOY stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,567. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Articles

