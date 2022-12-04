Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.