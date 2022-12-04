Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.25 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.25 million and $377,997.35 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00007997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,105.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00447178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00113612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00842477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00646302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00245248 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,046,647 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.