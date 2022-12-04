Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.25 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.25 million and $377,997.35 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00007997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,105.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00447178 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022088 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002750 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00113612 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00842477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00646302 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00245248 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,046,647 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
