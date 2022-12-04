Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after acquiring an additional 586,740 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

