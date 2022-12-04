Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Down 12.0% in November

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ EOSEW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 10,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

