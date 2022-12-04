Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Entrée Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 10,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,587. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Entrée Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Entrée Resources
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrée Resources (ERLFF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.