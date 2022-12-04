Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,045. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

