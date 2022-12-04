EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EngageSmart Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. 757,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 204.03 and a beta of 0.53. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

