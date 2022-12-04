Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $362,832.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00059900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

