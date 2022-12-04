Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ENIC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 435,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,927. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Chile by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enel Chile by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,182,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.