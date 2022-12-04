Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

