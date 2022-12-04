Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.