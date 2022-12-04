Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ELEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). On average, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

