Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.47 million and $61,164.91 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005859 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,253,833 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.