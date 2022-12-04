Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ESLT opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

