Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of ESLT opened at $170.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
