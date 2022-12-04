Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average of $127.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.