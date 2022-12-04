Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,144 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,074,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 79.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assurant by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

