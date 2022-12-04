Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

