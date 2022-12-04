Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $168.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $187.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

