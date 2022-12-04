Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 105.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

