eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 4,338,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

