EAC 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,045.80 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $45.15 million and approximately $19,045.80 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00449969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.13299088 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,786.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

