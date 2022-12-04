Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $22.01 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

