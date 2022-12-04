Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $12,640.53 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00506758 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.26 or 0.30556365 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
