Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 26.0% in November

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DOV stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 679,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

