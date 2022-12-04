Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in November

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. 100,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,267. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

