DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

