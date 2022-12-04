DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,849. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DLH has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLH Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

