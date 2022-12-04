Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 805,360 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 837,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of DISA remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,001. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

